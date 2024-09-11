Anel Ahmedhodzic addresses Sheffield United situation, international future and reletionship with his dad in explosive statement

Anel Ahmedhodzic has addressed his Sheffield United transfer situation in an explosive statement that also explains his decision to retire from international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina - and his choice to sever ties with his father. The 25-year-old had been widely expected to leave Bramall Lane after relegation from the Premier League earlier this year but remained at United past the transfer deadline late last month.

He has been a regular in the side since United returned to the Championship, apart from the trip to Norwich City which he missed due to illness, and earned praise from fans and manager Chris Wilder alike for a superb recovery challenge in the win over Watford before the international break, which did not look like the action of a man whose head was elsewhere.

But there was concern over the break after Ahmedhodzic linked up with his Bosnian teammates, before returning home before their 5-2 defeat to the Netherlands over the weekend. Sergej Barbarez said, in quotes translated into English, that Ahmedhodzic was injured and “expressed a desire to leave” the camp, which Ahmedhodzic says has resulted in abuse aimed at him and his family this week.

In a lengthy statement shared with The Star, Ahmedhodzic said: “If I didn’t want to play for the national team I would simply call the coach, tell him no thank you and not go. I travelled to Eindhoven, immediately upon arrival I told the medical staff that I had a bad feeling in my hamstring, they said okay and took me to an ultrasound. The Dutch doctor at the ultrasound said that she saw a small injury there and I wanted to do an MRI scan to make sure nothing is broken.

“They didn’t want to give me an MRI scan. I kept training everyday and I could never sprint. Last training over there I did a small sprint and felt it go bad, so the medical team wanted to keep doing what they were doing and do their therapy work with me every day which did not help at all. For them then to deem me ‘fit to play’ without doing proper check is very unserious and amateur level.

“The last time I was deemed ‘fit to play’ by the medical team was when I was injured before the Luxembourg game and they made me do some sprinting before that game which resulted in me getting more seriously injured. Yes I did then speak to Emir Spahić [director of the national team] and we had a good talk, I told him I won’t be of any use here and I would like to get properly checked and start my rehab as fast as possible and he agreed.

“And the reason I did not respond to them after I came back to Sheffield was because they said to me one thing and to the media differently. At the end it was a correct decision by me as they’ve properly checked me here in Sheffield, started my rehab, start light training on Wednesday and if it progresses well I will be playing on Friday.”

United return to action on Friday night at Hull City and Ahmedhodzic’s fitness would be a major bonus as Chris Wilder’s side look to continue their unbeaten start to life in the Championship. Ahmedhodzic’s dad Mirsad conducted an interview this week in which he appeared to blame Ahmedhodzic’s wife Marijana for his decision to withdraw from international duty. Addressing his relationship with his father in the statement, Ahmedhodzic added: “I did not want to make this public nor do I think it should be public.

“But it’s reached a point where I can not ignore it anymore. The only thing you want as a son from your father is support and proudness, unfortunately I very rarely got it. What I did get most of the time was manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day. It doesn’t matter if I don’t succeed where I want to go in my career, I will do everything correctly and have pride in the hard work I do every day.

“He also has stated many times that I want to leave Sheffield United and that I do not want to be here which has hurt my reputation over here, which is completely false. It is a city and club that has given me my best memories in my life including the birth of my son. I have a very strong faith with Allah and it can never be taken from me. I will do everything I can to protect my family and people I care about from evil people like him.

“And to say my wife has done black magic on me is very insulting to me and my wife especially, she has been amazing. It is very hard to find a woman who will take care of you as good as she does and I’m very happy my son has such an incredible mother. And then to say she doesn’t let me go to international? That is very funny and just shows what level of intelligence this liar has.

“There are many football wives who don’t care about the husband’s football, but she has never missed a match, even when she was nine months pregnant she came to my match just a few days before she gave birth to my son. She is my biggest supporter and to say that she doesn’t let me go is just silly, but what do you expect from a narcissist? I am very disappointed but not surprised that it has come to this. I never wanted it to be public, but when you have a father who actively tries to control you, push you down and hurt your reputation, I needed to do this.”

Ahmedhodzic went on to claim that his dad tried to convince him to switch agents for his own benefit. “He is the type of man who can show his ‘power’ to women but would never have the balls to confront another man,” the defender continued. “I have a very good relationship with my mother and I take care of her financially so to say I don’t care about my ‘parents’ is a straight-up lie, I just don’t care about him.

“He is not a man, he goes after people I care about every time there is something wrong. I’m not even gonna go into the stuff he did when I was younger but if you believe his interview, maybe we should interview my mother too about what she has to say about him as a person and father? There are TERRIBLE things he has done to people I care about which I will not mention here.

“There are so MANY reasons why I broke off contact with him. ‘But he’s your dad, life is short ...’ trust me, I’ve tried MANY times to fix things, ignore what he has done and every time I fix it, we go back to square 1 and he doesn’t change at all, not even slightly. There has been many times where he has insulted me publicly and since I got married my wife too, which he is only doing to ‘make me mad’ and ‘get a reaction’ from me.

“Without exposing too much, he got offered money and house in Italy if he convinced me to join an agency who does shady business and everything ‘under the table’. I, as a person would never ever take part in something like this. Getting sold to a club just because your agent made the deal and people involved will get money under the table just for me to go sit on the bench and not do everything properly is a strong NO for me and he obviously only cares about money and himself, so that he has it good.”

Confirming his decision to retire from international duty, at least in the short-term, Ahmedhodzic’s statement concluded: “To my last point; the whole country has come after me, my wife and son. Extremely bad insults and abuse… You can write it all to me, but to go after my family? No no no. It was always my dream to play for the national team ever since I was a kid. The biggest reason I chose to play for Bosnia was because I could relate to our people, our fans.

“I used to think we have the best fans, always supporting us players when we win, draw or lose. Always loud and singing. But unfortunately, after this past week, to attack my personal life like this? Thousands of messages, saying all the worst things you can imagine? As I said, the biggest reason I chose to play for BiH was because of our people. Now I have no reason to come and play anymore.

“There are many things wrong in the national team, but I didn’t think I’d stop because of the fans. I do not have an ego, I do not think I’m ‘Sergio Ramos’, I do not want any special treatment, I value my peace in my life and this drama shit has been happening too many times now, I do not have the energy or the will to continue with this drama anymore.

“The best memory, after the birth of my son, was the first time hearing the national anthem in my first game against Northern Ireland. I won’t be playing at least in the near future for the national team, I wish all the players and the new coaching staff all the best.”