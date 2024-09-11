Sheffield United fans show support for Anel Ahmedhodzic after emotional statement revealed family issues

Sheffield United fans have thrown their online support behind Anel Ahmedhodzic today after the defender bravely opened up on his tough family situation away from the field. The Bosnian international released an emotional statement this week explaining his injury situation and future with the national team, as well as his allegiance to United and his relationship with his dad, Mirsad.

In his lengthy statement Ahmedhodzic detailed his decision to break off contact with his “evil” father, alleging “manipulation, lies, deceit and abuse almost every day” and adding: “I just don’t care about him. He is not a man.” The defender claimed that his father tried to make him change his representatives and stated that he wants to leave United. “[That] has hurt my reputation over here, which is completely false,” Ahmedhodzic added. “It is a city and club that has given me my best memories in my life including the birth of my son.”

Ahmedhodzic also described the medical care he has received on Bosnian duty as “unserious and amateur level” and explained his decision to retire from international football, at least in the short term. He hopes to be fit enough to take part in Friday’s trip to Hull City after returning to light training at Shirecliffe today and has received an outpouring of support from Unitedites on social media since his statement came to light.

Blades fan Jack Walters posted on Twitter: “ thing for him to go through and time for us to do our bit as fans and get round him. Never seen a statement like that especially about your own dad who should be proud of his achievements. Just shows we know very little about these players and what they go through off-pitch.” Stephen Roberts added: “Time for Chrissy Wilder and the rest of the Blades fans to put our arm round him and show him some love. Must be hard doing such an open and honest interview.”

Unitedite @gcxb posted: “The fact Anel has even had to come out and say what he's had to say is awful. Hopefully all of us get behind him on Friday against Hull and we can show him how much he is loved at the club,” while Martin Hartley said: “I hold my hands up and say that I'm one of those that have judged him wrong. Not because of his dad as never heard about him before. I misread his performances and attitude and obviously it seems he has deep personal issues outside of football. My apologies Anel!”

Should he be declared fit enough to face Tim Walter’s side on Friday evening Ahmedhodzic will be assured of a warm reception from the Blades fans. His form noticeably dipped during United’s Premier League struggle last season but he has begun the new Championship campaign in good form with United unbeaten in the league so far.

Razzle Dazzle tweeted: “Full credit to the lad for being so open and honest. Let’s hope this frees up his head to concentrate on being a Blade as if he gets back to his best he is a major asset for us both defensively and going forward. Need the fans to show him some ‘love’ now all explained.”

Anthony Wilby posted: “Class act who seems to have been through a lot lately..let's show him our love and support next game at the Lane,” while Jord said: “I mean fair play to the lad, it's not often you hear this kind of honesty from a footballer. It's a shame he's felt he needed to go public, but it must have been hurting him badly and clears up a lot of ambiguity about his focus at SUFC. Wilder did say he was struggling last season.”

Sam posted: “One thing Anel can be sure of, is that if he gives his all, shows loyalty, plays good football etc. his reputation will be absolutely fine and the fans will be right behind him. I hope he has a good season and things settle down for him,” while SteelCityMarshian said: “Well, there’s no wonder his head seems to have been all over the place this year reading that. Hopefully now he has got that off his chest he can focus on his football for United better.”