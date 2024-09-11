Managers and players have come and gone over the years but the only real constant over the years of supporting Sheffield United is that things are rarely dull. Fans of the present day have had their tough times too but have arguably never had it as good, with three of the past six seasons spent in the Premier League against some of the best sides and players in world football.

It wasn’t always so good, with following United in the 1980s and 1990s coming with its fair share of turbulent times. Today we look back at some moments that fans who were following the Blades in the 1980s and 1990s will be able to remember, and that some of the younger end won’t - from unexploded bombs and evangelists at Bramall Lane to iconic games, managers and players. How many of these can you remember?