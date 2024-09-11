Managers and players have come and gone over the years but the only real constant over the years of supporting Sheffield United is that things are rarely dull. Fans of the present day have had their tough times too but have arguably never had it as good, with three of the past six seasons spent in the Premier League against some of the best sides and players in world football.
It wasn’t always so good, with following United in the 1980s and 1990s coming with its fair share of turbulent times. Today we look back at some moments that fans who were following the Blades in the 1980s and 1990s will be able to remember, and that some of the younger end won’t - from unexploded bombs and evangelists at Bramall Lane to iconic games, managers and players. How many of these can you remember?
1. Bassett's All Sorts
One fan's best memory of the 80s and 90s was summed up rather succinctly: "Dave Bassett - the best manager in my generation." Bassett led United from the third division to the first with back to back promotions and sparked scenes that were not witnessed again until much more recently... | Sheffield Newspapers
2. Boardroom chaos
As well as matters on the field Unitedites in the 80s and 90s became accustomed to drama off it as well, mainly in the boardroom. Iraqi businessman Sam Hashimi launched a failed bid to buy the Blades and later reappeared as Samantha - pictured here speaking to The Star's late Blades reporter Tony Pritchett - after a sex change | The Star
3. Blades Glory, Owls Down
Speaks for itself, really. May 5, 1990 - The greatest ever Sheffield double. | The Star
4. Football behind fences
It's unheard of in today's more family-friendly football environments but an entire generation of Blades grew up watching the game through prehistoric metal fencing, which was ripped out after the Hillsborough Disaster in 1989 | Sheffield Newspapers
