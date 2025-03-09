Sheffield United put pressure on their Championship promotion rivals with another hard-fought win at Bramall Lane.

Michael Cooper felt Sheffield United had Preston North End under control for large parts of a nervy second-half in which they successfully held onto a 1-0 lead.

United went 1-0 up just before the hour mark at Bramall Lane, with Tyrese Campbell bravely heading home a devilish Harrison Burrows cross as Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman came flying out to punch. The Blades could well have been out of reach by that point, with the goalscorer and Ben Brereton Diaz guilty of missing first-half chances.

But with just one goal separating the two, Preston started to push bodies forward and United fell into a deeper defensive shape, something those inside Bramall Lane have seen turn into defeat all too recently against Leeds United. But few have the attacking quality of their Yorkshire rivals and Cooper felt confident he wouldn't be picking any balls out of the net before full-time.

United in ‘control’

“Sometimes when you’re 1-0 up, the crowd can get a little bit edgy when the opposing team gets a few chances but for me, I feel like we had them under control,” Cooper told the club’s YouTube channel. “We controlled the game for large parts, could have been maybe a bit more ruthless in the final third but with the clean sheet and three points, we can’t really argue too much.

“I think the quality of strikers and attackers we have, I think they’ll be a bit frustrated we didn't go into the break leading. But you know, we came back out in the second half, kept the tempo and created some more chances which luckily Ty put one away.

“I couldn't get the best angle but I saw it on the big screen, it was a hell of a ball in and a great finish from Ty putting his head where it hurts. They're both linking up really well and hopefully it can continue.”

Wilder selection headaches

That goal took Campbell out in front as United’s top-scorer this season, with the summer signing now on eight for the campaign, one more than Gus Hamer. Two goals in two games has seen the 25-year-old keep his place in the starting line-up despite previous first-choice Kieffer Moore’s return to fitness.

Chris Wilder also has £10million January signing Tom Cannon to call on in the No.9 position and is almost spoilt for choice when they and Rhian Brewster are all fit. But that kind of depth is crucial in a Championship promotion race and Cooper knows his manager will want competition.

“It’s probably the best thing that can happen for a manager, getting players who are knocking on your door on the bench,” the Blades goalkeeper added. “But you look at those starting and doing the most as well so I’m sure the whole squad are giving him good headaches which I think he likes.”

Three points pulled United level on points with league leaders Leeds, who face Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Sunday lunchtime. Victory was also crucial in keeping the Blades in the top two, with third-placed Burnley also winning at home to 10-man Luton Town.