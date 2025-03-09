Sheffield United kept the promotion pressure on their Championship rivals with three points against Preston.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper knows the importance of shutting out opposition attacks after recording his side’s 19th clean sheet of the season against Preston North End on Saturday.

Defensive strength was at the heart of United’s weekend joy once again as Chris Wilder’s side retained their spot in the automatic promotion places. Tyrese Campbell headed home the decisive goal on 56 minutes, bravely getting in front of Preston goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to head home Harrison Burrows’ tempting cross.

United weren’t firing on all cylinders going forward but, as has so often been the case this season, one goal was all they needed to take all three points as Cooper et al. fulfilled their end of the bargain further back. The summer signing from Plymouth Argyle has kept 18 clean sheets with Adam Davies adding another, and they only look to be getting stronger.

Another United clean sheet

“It’s good to tick another one off, 19th as a team,” Cooper said after another clean sheet. “It’s probably one of the biggest defensive cliches but you give yourself a good base when keeping a clean sheet, limiting the attackers to few options. With the quality we have going the other way, it can only breed three points and nothing less.

“With any partnership you have, the more games you play and the more experience you have with each other, the easier those bonds will be created. Hopefully we can keep ticking off the clean sheets and keep laying the foundation to go on and win games of football.”

That clean sheet proved to be massive as a 1-1 draw wouldn’t have been good enough to keep United in the automatic promotion places, with Burnley’s 4-0 win at home to 10-man Luton Town keeping them within touching distance. The recently-relegated pair are both looking up at league leaders Leeds in the hope it remains a three-team race for two places, rather than a two-team fight for one.

Cooper on promotion race

The Championship promotion race looks set to go right to the wire once again, with none of Leeds, United or Burnley showing much sign of slowing down. But with 30 points still to play for between now and May, plenty can change and Cooper knows his side must remain focused on their own performances with some tricky fixtures on the way.

“Fingers crossed [we can continue to go places],” the Blades goalkeeper added. “10 games is a lot of football, a lot of points to be had so anything can happen. We’ve got some difficult fixtures coming up, as everyone knows the Championship is not easy at any point so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

United have little time to rest on their weekend win, with Bristol City due at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening. The Blades will hope a third straight win can set them in good stead for next weekend’s massive Steel City derby trip to Hillsborough.