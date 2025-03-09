It could be a huge blow for one of Sheffield United’s Championship rivals.

Burnley could be without January signing Jonjo Shelvey for the rest of the season with Scott Parker admitting it ‘doesn’t look good’ for the midfielder.

Shelvey has been absent from the matchday squad for Burnley’s last two games against Cardiff City and Luton Town, the latter a comfortable 4-0 win on Saturday afternoon, having picked up an injury during his side’s FA Cup defeat at Preston North End. The 33-year-old is thought to have picked up the issue early in the game but played on until around the hour mark.

The nature of Shelvey’s injury has not been confirmed but the Burnley Express reports he will ‘likely miss the rest of the season’, which would be a massive blow for Sheffield United’s Championship promotion rivals. The pair are currently fighting for second-place while also trying to catch league leaders Leeds United.

Shelvey injury latest

“He's picked up an injury,” Parker told the Burnley Express of Shelvey on Saturday. “He picked up an injury coming out of Preston. I don't know the full, full extent yet. We're going to have to see, but it doesn't look good.”

Shelvey’s injury is another long-term blow for Burnley who have also been without Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor for large parts, if not all, of the season. And the Clarets’ iron-clad defensive unit has been broken up in recent weeks with Bashir Humphreys out.

The on-loan Chelsea defender has been excellent this season but suffered a quad injury last month and has missed three games across all competitions since. And while it might not be a season-ending injury, Humphreys isn’t yet close to a return. Burnley host United at Turf Moor in six week’s time and at present, it is unclear whether Parker will have his first-choice left-back available for what could be a promotion decider.

Humphreys update

“He'll be out for a little while at the moment,” the Burnley boss added of Humphreys. “Timescales, I'm not too sure about. But I think it's fair to say we won't be seeing Bash for a little while.

“We need to use our squad and rotate, we need to freshen things up in certain games. With a busy week coming out the back of Cardiff, now this game and then a game on Tuesday [vs West Brom] and another game at the weekend [vs Swansea City], it was something we needed to do.”

Burnley and United both gained ground on league leaders Leeds with three points each on Saturday, with Daniel Farke’s side due at Portsmouth on Sunday. Parker’s men were comfortable in beating 10-man Luton 4-0 while the Blades had to fight a little more for three points at home to Preston North End.

“I'm delighted with everything,” Parker added of his side’s win. “First and foremost we've come here to try and get three points, that's where we are at this stage of the season with 11 games today to go, now 10. You obviously want three points, but I think we've got everything today, performance too, so I’m really pleased with everything.”