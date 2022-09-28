Who do you focus on? Who do you need most to stop?

Last season, as a learned colleague, Richard Sutcliffe, remarked to me the other day, it was effectively stop Morgan Gibbs-White and stop the Blades in their tracks.

Well, perhaps you could add Sander Berge to that on a good day, of which he’s having far more this campaign.

So where should Birmingham manager John Eustace be looking at Bramall Lane on Saturday? Answer, all over the place.

And that’s if he can predict which of the Blades array of quicksilver potential match winners will be playing - while knowing those who aren’t will be lurking on the bench.

Suddenly Paul Heckingbottom has answered a need that goes way back to Chris Wilder’s time. Even at the height of his magical reign, I recall Wilder wishing for that one talent who could leave a couple of opponents on their backsides and change a game in an instant.

lliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have been in fine form this season for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Now the Blades don’t have just one, they have several. Starting at the front with Iliman Ndiaye who can do all that AND score goals.

Now look at those attacking midfield options. Reda Khadra, his pace and clever running with the ball. Tommy Doyle, his energy, technique and creativity. James McAtee, the other loanee from Manchester City, his promise so great that there isn’t a prayer of anyone taking him permanently. And Berge, of course, rangy and powerful.

Oh, and Rhian Brewster, starring for the England Under 21s and looking set to do so on a regular basis at Bramall Lane, rewarding all the patience shown in this £20m recruit.

They can’t all play at the same time, or at least they’re unlikely to do so amid careful management of developing talents, but any combination of the above can do a lot of damage.

It’s not just about contribution on the ball, though. At a media Christmas bash last December, Heckingbottom asked me in conversation what I thought he should expect from a “number 10.”

I blagged about finding space, picking a pass, linking between midfield and attack, being a scoring threat. “And?” said Hecky. “And?” he repeated.

After which he emphasised that it was no free pass not to work hard off the ball, not to win it back.

Refreshingly, all his recruits seem willing and able to do this, to submit to the team ethos - just as Gibbs-White so impressively did.

But it is this danger-from-everywhere that convinces you of table-topping United’s capacity to go all the way.

And yes, I heard that shout from the back about the opposition concentrating on stopping Oliver Norwood, the metronome who imperiously sets the tempo from a deep-lying base.

Maybe you can give him less time on the ball, not that he couldn’t find an out, but you might find a centre half taking it and going flying past in the process.

