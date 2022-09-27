"Bring it on" - Rival Championship boss relishing his side's Sheffield United test at Bramall Lane

QPR appointed the former Aston Villa No.2 as their new boss in the summer following the departure of Mark Warburton, with the former Rangers coach leading his new club to sixth in the table going into the international break.

After it, QPR travel to Bristol City before heading north to Bramall Lane next Tuesday and then hosting Reading, who are third in the early Championship table.

And Beale said: “Having been in the job three months, with all the staff changes, players leaving and all the injuries and everything, I think going into the first international break where we are – and being a tiny bit frustrated – is a good thing.

“Hopefully we come back from the international break in a strong place. We play Bristol City and Sheffield United away and Reading home within six days of coming back – bring it on.

“They’re up there and I think we’re at the stage where we want to face every team in this league head-on. We’ve shown we can do that if we’re at our best.”

QPR manager Michael Beale is looking forward to his side's test at Championship leaders Sheffield United after the break (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jake Clarke-Salter, the former Chelsea man who was reportedly a transfer target before he moved to Loftus Road instead, is back in training and may feature at Bramall Lane if he is deemed fit enough.

“The players are starting to understand some of the ideas and we’re starting to get everyone fit and getting the relationships on the pitch,” Beale added.

“We’ve made good signings and we want everybody fit.”