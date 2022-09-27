Adam Davies, Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp were all been named in the side to face Hull City, with midfielder Frankie Maguire also starting after his own long injury lay-off.

Goalkeeper Davies will make his first appearance since damaging knee ligaments in pre-season against Lincoln City, while Bogle returned after surgery on his knee prematurely ended his involvement last season.

Sharp made a cameo appearance off the bench in United’s last league game away at Preston, after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the season away at Middlesbrough, and started upfront, seeing a number of chances to open the scoring snuffed out by the Hull defence.

Both Sharp and Bogle were withdrawn as planned at the break as United manage their returns, with the club’s medical staff understandably loathe to risk any setbacks amid their current injury crisis.

The Blades are well-stocked up front, with Sharp offering another option for Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff. But the returns of Bogle and to a lesser extent Davies will be especially welcome, with George Baldock and Wes Foderingham the only senior players in each of their respective positions.

