The Manchester United defender’s difficult season continued when he gave away a penalty in England’s thrilling 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany on Monday night, before losing possession as Kai Havertz put the visitors 2-0 ahead.

He has been booed by so-called supporters at both club and country level and has not started the Red Devils’ last four Premier League games. But England boss Gareth Southgate has kept the faith and Old Trafford teammate Luke Shaw said: "I will be honest, it is a tough period at the moment.

"Harry is an amazing player, an amazing character. He has taken a lot of stick, probably more than I have ever seen before in football. But he never hides away.

"You can have people that can hide away and not want to be in the spotlight but he keeps putting himself in the spotlight.

“And it shows the strength and character he has got because, come on, everyone knows that he is an unbelievable player.”

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw of Manchester United look on from the bench (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“At the moment the confidence might not be there because it might feel like the whole world is against him,” Shaw, speaking to BBC Football Daily, added.

“It is tough for him but us as players, staff we are all behind him because he is a very important player.

"It shows Gareth's trust that he has played in both games.

