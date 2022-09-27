The Blades have been credited with interest in 16-year-old Aberdeen striker Lewis Pirie, who caught the eye during Scotland’s U16 clash against Denmark.

Leeds and Brighton have also kept a close eye on the teenager, who the Dons hope to sign to a professional deal when he turns 17. Their academy has already produced star names including Calvin Ramsay, who joined Liverpool in the summer, while the excellently-named Lancelot Pollard signed for Rangers after catching the eye at Pittodrie.

Although United’s interest in Pirie has not been publicly confirmed, he does fit the profile of player the Blades will look at and Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment team are known to view Scotland as a rich source of untapped talent, with the manager having first-hand experience of football north of the border from his time at Hibs.

If they do follow up on the links, United will once again hope that their tried-and-tested pathway to first-team football will sway the decision their way over rival clubs who can undoubtedly offer a better financial package.

They will likely point to the example of Will Lankshear, who was released by Arsenal before being picked up by United and improved to the point that Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur paid seven-figures to add him to their academy set-up last month.

