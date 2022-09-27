Sheffield United, of course, are top of the table after playing 10 games and sit three points clear of second-placed Norwich.

Paul Heckingbottom is far from resting on his laurels and told his players they have to maintain this level of performance to stay at the top end of the table.

“You’ve got to do a lot of things right to get a win in this division,” Heckingbottom said. “Especially away from home but also when you’re on your own patch. Nothing is never easy. Nobody gives you anything.

“There’s times when, make no doubt about it, you’ve got to dig in and find a way through. But if you let things slide, if you take your foot off the pedal even slightly, that’s enough to let people in. You can’t afford to give them any opportunities at all.”

But how many of United’s star men would make a team of the season so far? Using average ratings from Whoscored.com – and lining up in the 3-5-2 formation favoured by the Blades – we compiled the Championship’s best XI from the opening months of the season, with players from United, Watford and Sunderland featuring heavily.

Players must have played five league games to qualify.

1. Team of the season - so far Sheffield United are top of the Championship table after three games: Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

2. GK: Viktor Johansson (Rotherham) Average rating: 7.13. The Millers' good start to the season has been built on a solid defence, with just six goals conceded in nine games so far, and Johansson has been a key part of that Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. RB: Ethan Laird (QPR) Average rating: 7.05. The Manchester United loanee has started every match for Michael Beale's side and provided an attacking outlet from right-back, with a goal and assist to his name so far this season Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. CB: Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) Average rating: 7.50. The Blades new boy has impressed in defence and attack since arriving in the summer, with his injury a significant blow to their hopes of maintaining their promotion push. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales