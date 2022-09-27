Championship team of season so far in pictures - including Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland stars
We’re often told not to judge any team’s promotion hopes or relegation fears until we hit the 10 game mark – so now most are there, we can also assess the players of the season so far.
Sheffield United, of course, are top of the table after playing 10 games and sit three points clear of second-placed Norwich.
Paul Heckingbottom is far from resting on his laurels and told his players they have to maintain this level of performance to stay at the top end of the table.
“You’ve got to do a lot of things right to get a win in this division,” Heckingbottom said. “Especially away from home but also when you’re on your own patch. Nothing is never easy. Nobody gives you anything.
“There’s times when, make no doubt about it, you’ve got to dig in and find a way through. But if you let things slide, if you take your foot off the pedal even slightly, that’s enough to let people in. You can’t afford to give them any opportunities at all.”
But how many of United’s star men would make a team of the season so far? Using average ratings from Whoscored.com – and lining up in the 3-5-2 formation favoured by the Blades – we compiled the Championship’s best XI from the opening months of the season, with players from United, Watford and Sunderland featuring heavily.
Players must have played five league games to qualify.