Gus Hamer fires Leeds United promotion warning as Sheffield United keep pace with rivals v Middlesbrough

Gus Hamer helped Sheffield United keep pace with their promotion rivals in the race for the Premier League - and then roared: "We're in control of our own destiny." The Brazilian-born forward was in inspired form as the Blades beat Middlesbrough 3-1 to move back two points behind leaders Leeds.

It was a timely three points on an evening that rivals Burnley and Sunderland also won, with the Blades bouncing back from a controversial penalty decision on the stroke of half-time to run out winners. Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic were on the scoresheet in the second half,after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's opener was cancelled out by Delano Burgzorg's spot-kick.

Hamer has been in inspired form for the Blades this season and after Saturday's trip to Luton Town, will come face-to-face with Leeds - the side who tried to sign him in the summer.

"We did really well and you've seen how good we can be," said Hamer. "It was class today. It [the promotion race] is tough, the top four are all doing well. But we have to look at ourselves and just keep winning.

"We've got Luton this weekend and then a massive one a week on Monday. We just have to keep winning our games and then it doesn't matter what anyone else does."

Hamer's performance was all the more impressive considering he was carrying a hamstring issue from midway in the first half, eventually succumbing late in the game and making way.

"I was feeling it after 20 minutes," Hamer said after the full-time whistle. "But we've got a good medical team and they looked after me at half-time. I had to be a bit careful but when the adrenaline's flowing you just want to go and go and go. Hopefully it'll be OK tomorrow."