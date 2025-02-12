Sheffield United player ratings from eventful Middlesbrough clash at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United kept up the pace with promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley after beating Middlesbrough 3-1 at Bramall Lane tonight. Goals from Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic helped the Blades remain second after Leeds beat Watford yesterday and Burnley overcame Hull City. Sunderland also beat Luton Town to remain in the promotion conversation.

The Blades dominated early on and deservedly went ahead through Rak-Sakyi’s opener, after a superb pass from Gus Hamer and a mix-up in the Boro defence, but were then pegged back on the stroke of half-time by a controversial decision from referee Matt Donohue.

As United defended a corner, defenders Jack Robinson and George Edmundson had handfuls of each other’s shirt but Donohue penalised the United man, much to the frustration of everyone of a Blades persuasion in the stadium. Delano Burgzorg ignored the jeers to step up and fire Boro level, the timing of the goal potentially knocking the stuffing out of the Blades.

But they kept plugging away and re-took the lead through substitute Ben Brereton Diaz, who raced onto Sydie Peck’s excellent through-ball to dink over Mark Travers and send Bramall Lane into raptures. And the gloss was applied with minutes remaining when Anel Ahmedhodzic beat Travers to Harrison Burrows’ cross and headed home.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on the evening...

Michael Cooper 7

A virtual bystander for most of the first half but good goalkeepers stay alert in those circumstances and Cooper did that when he was called into action for the first time after 40 minutes, getting down quickly to his right to palm away a well-struck shot from Hackney that was arrowing towards his bottom right corner.

Booked as part of Donohue’s bizarre few minutes before half-time and was beaten by Burgzorg’s penalty but otherwise it was a good afternoon from the United No.1.

Harry Clarke 7

The Ipswich loanee looked all at sea on Saturday against Pompey but was much more solid this evening defensively and almost helped unlock the Boro defence with a lovely give-and-go with O’Hare, before the forward saw his effort blocked by Travers.

Anel Ahmedhodzic 8

A performance of class from the Bosnian, who hardly looked like he was breaking sweat as he dealt with the threats posed of him and also looked to get forward when he could as well in the first half to drive United up the pitch. Got the goal his performance perhaps deserved when he outjumped a weak Travers and headed home Burrows’ late corner to give United a bit of breathing room in a finish that could otherwise have been a bit frantic

United’s entire backline were so much more composed than they were against Pompey but then they were hit with a real sucker-punch right on the stroke of half-time when Robinson was bizarrely penalised for a coming-together with Edmundson in the box at a corner. Both men had fistfuls of the others’ shirt and it was actually Edmundson that pulled Robinson to the ground but ref Donohue inexplicably pointed to the penalty spot, booking both Robinson and Edmundson afterwards and then Cooper for good measure.

It would have been understandable to some degree if Robinson lost his cool a little in the rest of the game but he seemed to put it out of his mind and recover, walking the tightrope of a yellow card well without picking up a second. The decision was incredibly harsh, for my money, but loses a mark as a result - which may be equally harsh

A solid shift from the left-back who dealt well enough with Boro’s threats down the right and also looked to get involved offensively when he could. Picked up another assist for his collection as his dangerous corner was headed home by Ahmedhodzic

Vini Souza 7

Wowed the crowd with some Brazilian flair on the touchline by throwing Ayling with a few stepovers but it was off the ball that Souza did his best work, using his strength to help dominate the middle of the park and keep United on the front foot as Boro tried to get some respite from United’s early dominance.

Sydie Peck 8

Back in the side from the start after a bright display from the bench against Pompey at the weekend and got a bit of treatment from the visitors, twice crudely fouled by Hackney and then barged over by Azaz about 25 minutes after he'd played the ball.

It was the most obvious yellow you could hope to see but he escaped with just a word from ref Donohue, although you imagine the combative Peck made a mental note of the incident. Peck also had a couple of sights of goal in the second half but saw both blocked and held comfortably by Travers, before a moment of real quality saw him spot the run of Brereton Diaz and find it with a perfectly-weighted pass for 2-1. Replaced late on to a standing ovation and chant of his name from an appreciative Kop. Some player

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 8

Also recalled as one of three changes after scoring the winner at the weekend and almost repeated the feat early on here when the ball broke to him inside the box but his well-struck effort was palmed away by Travers in the away goal.

The Palace loanee looked full of confidence after his fifth goal in United colours at the weekend and caused Boro real issues when he stretched his legs and ran at them down the right, forcing another save from Travers as he linked up with O’Hare and looked to curl one into the bottom corner. But the Boro goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent Rak-Sakyi eventually finding the net after a mix-up in the Boro defence.

Rak-Sakyi has caused fans some frustration this season by preferring to cut inside onto his left foot but he mixed it up tonight, finding O’Hare in the middle with a great cross on his weaker right peg. Made way for Brereton Diaz for the final 25 minutes or so to a deserved standing ovation

Callum O’Hare 7

Came back into the XI in the No.10 role and his good pull-back after Rak-Sakyi’s run and pass caused problems in the Boro backline but Cannon looked to be on his heels a little in the middle and the visitors scrambled it clear. A lovely flick into Rak-Sakyi’s path almost returned the favour soon after but Travers made the save and just about held onto the ball as Ahmedhodzic looked to pounce on the follow-up.

O’Hare then looked for all the world like he’d break the deadlock when Hamer’s delicious pass sent him free on goal but he dallied too long and couldn’t get the ball out of his feet before he was closed down - but luckily for United it broke only as far as Rak-Sakyi to slot home. Later had a decent shout for a penalty turned down when he was impeded, but ref Donohue presumably felt he ran into Ayling rather than being fouled by him.

The No.10 could have put United ahead again later on when he played a lovely one-two with Clarke but his effort was blocked by the legs of Travers and he should have finished the game with an assist too after winning the ball back and setting Campbell free, but he missed when one-on-one

Gus Hamer 9

I very, very rarely give 10/10 ratings and it’s incredibly rare for a player to get as high as a 9/10 without scoring but Hamer was an absolute joy to watch in periods of this game. He returned to his position on the left of attack - it’s been called a left winger but that’s not how he plays it - and almost scored directly from a corner early on but Travers just got across to prevent it crossing his line right at the last second. His class is undoubted but he showed it again shortly after with a lovely nutmeg of Iling-Junior before turning him again with a neat Cryuff turn.

He was then inches away from another moment of magic when he made a mug of Ayling before looking to curl one into the far corner, but it flew agonisingly wide of Travers' left-hand post. But he wasn’t to be denied and after some tenacious work to keep the ball in on the left touchline he drove at the Boro defence again before threading an inch-perfect ball for O’Hare which eventually saw Rak-Sakyi break the deadlock.

Hamer had been holding his hamstring even earlier than that and went down for some treatment later on but it didn’t stop him racing about like a mad man trying to make something happen for United, before he eventually succumbed inside the final 10 minutes to a deserved standing ovation. A joke of a player.

Tom Cannon 4

Kept his place in the side but he was on the periphery of the game again and struggled to get involved, touching the ball just nine times in the first 45 minutes despite the Blades spending the majority of it on the front foot. He didn’t reappear after the break, replaced by Tyrese Campbell, and was seen with a protective boot on his right foot after the game

Subs: Tyrese Campbell 6

Came on for Cannon at the break and could have sealed victory when he raced away late on but he elected to shoot rather than square to Brereton Diaz for a tap-in and Travers made the save with his legs

Ben Brereton Diaz 7

Replaced Rak-Sakyi to play down the right and give Giles a slightly different threat to deal with and made the impact with a beautiful chipped finish for 2-1 after running onto Peck’s through-ball and keeping his composure when many others may have lost it completely.

Sam McCallum n/a

Replaced Hamer after he limped off