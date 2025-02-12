Sheffield United hit by bizarre decision v Middlesbrough that could impact Leeds United, Burnley battle
Sheffield United were pegged back by a controversial refereeing decision which could not only impact the outcome of tonight’s clash with Middlesbrough, but a tight promotion race as a whole. The Blades kicked off looking to respond to leaders Leeds United’s 4-0 hammering of Watford last night and started brightly against Boro, deservedly going ahead through Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s second goal in as many games.
But the Blades were hit with a horror call on the stroke of half-time after skipper Jack Robinson was penalised after a tangle with Boro defender George Edmundson. Replays showed both defenders having a handful of the other’s shirt as United defended a corner but referee Matt Donohue blew his whistle and pointed to the penalty spot.
Both Robinson and Donohue were booked after a melee after the decision while Michael Cooper also saw yellow before Delano Burgzorg stepped up to send him the wrong way and drag Boro level. With Burnley beating Hull City 2-0 at the break it was a call that could have big ramifications in the promotion race and left manager Chris Wilder having a word or two for Donohue as he left the pitch at half-time to a chorus of boos and jeers from the Blades fans.