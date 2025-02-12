Three changes for Sheffield United v Middlesbrough as Chris Wilder makes big selection calls over key men

Callum O’Hare is back in the Sheffield United side this evening for the Blades’ Championship clash against Middlesbrough. The former Coventry man watched from the bench as the Blades beat Portsmouth on Saturday but he has resumed his partnership with Gus Hamer against Boro.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also in the starting XI after coming off the bench to score the winner against Pompey, while Sydie Peck also comes back into the side in place of Hamza Choudhury. Ben Brereton Diaz is on the bench alongside Choudhury and Rob Holding, who made his debut as a substitute at the weekend after signing on deadline day from Crystal Palace.

Tom Davies is back on the bench after his recent injury absence, giving boss Chris Wilder another valuable option to change things up if necessary.

Blades: Cooper, Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Cannon. Subs: Faxon, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Brereton Diaz, Davies, Campbell, Choudhury, Brooks.