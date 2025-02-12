Sheffield United backed to unlock Tom Cannon potential after “standout” transfer window verdict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder’s motivational skills can get the best out of big-money signing Tom Cannon after the striker arrived during a “standout” transfer window for the Blades. That’s the verdict of EFL expert Don Goodman, the former West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves forward.

Cannon arrived at Bramall Lane in January after being recalled from his loan spell at Stoke City and dispatched back to the Championship by Leicester City, this time on a permanent basis. The Republic of Ireland international is yet to find the net for his new club but does have an assist to his name after crossing for Ben Brereton Diaz’s winner at Derby County earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also involved in United’s winner against Portsmouth on Saturday and will only grow and grow when he gets up to speed with United’s style of play - and, equally as importantly, United get accustomed to his as well. Several times against Pompey Gus Hamer was inches away from sending Cannon free on goal and he is expected to get another chance to break his Blades duck this evening when Middlesbrough visit Bramall Lane.

"Losing Tom Cannon was a massive blow for Stoke,” Goodman said, speaking to OLBG. “He's only 22 goals and has massive potential. Chris Wilder, as a motivator, will get the best out of him.

"Cannon has gone to a club where the pressure to be promoted is on. He'll have to learn how to deal with periods where everything might not go his way. The pressure will probably be different to his stints at Leicester and Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the Preston Tom Cannon that Chris Wilder will try to unlock. I don't think he's reached those sort of levels since but he's going to be playing in a team that creates plenty of chances and the hope will be that he can rediscover those type of levels."

Cannon was one of seven new faces who arrived at United in January, boosting Wilder’s options as the promotion race prepares to enter its final straight. "One of the standouts [in the transfer window] were Sheffield United,” Goodman added.

“Chris Wilder has added Championship experience in Ben Brereton Diaz, Tom Cannon, Hamza Choudhury, Harry Clarke and Rob Holding. Clarke and Choudhury were both promoted last season, so Chris has really padded out his squad with depth for the remaining games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Middlesbrough have been busy with some eye-catching business, but I'm surprised they haven't made any defensive reinforcements as that's the area which is holding them back. Hull look to have done some good business, too. Losing Alex Palmer is a blow to West Bromwich Albion, while I'm also surprised that Burnley haven't added a striker to their ranks, too.

“You wouldn't expect Ashley Barnes to start many games for them this season. Sunderland have more young, saleable assets in their squad than any club in the Championship. Getting Wilson Isidor on a permanent deal was important and they've kept hold of all their talented young players."