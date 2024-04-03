Ex-Sheffield United boss backed by former Sheffield Wednesday man for vacant Championship job
Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has backed ex-Sheffield United head coach Paul Heckingbottom to land the vacant Sunderland job before the end of the 2023/24 season.
The 58-year-old thinks that Heckingbottom would be a 'magnificent' appointment for the Black Cats, should they manage to land his signature. Additionally, he also believes that they should 'get him in now' so he can 'assess everything' and make decisions before the 2024/25 season begins.
Palmer played for Wednesday between the years 1989 and 1994, making 205 appearances and scoring 14 goals along the way. He also featured for clubs such as Leeds United, Southampton and Stockport County over the course of his playing career. Heckingbottom, meanwhile, spent two years at the Blades' helm - he was sacked in December of 2023 after a 5-0 away defeat at Burnley.
What did Carlton Palmer say about Paul Heckingbottom potentially joining Sunderland?
Speaking to Football League World, Palmer mused: "Paul Heckingbottom has been heavily linked with the job, and I do think he'd be a magnificent appointment. If he is the one that they are looking at, then I would appoint him before the end of the season.
"It makes sense, so he can come in and assess the squad and look at the players that may be required for Sunderland to kick on next season. They were in the playoffs last season, and they are now some 13 or 14 points off that this season. You should always be careful what you wish for. It's been terrible for the club since the sacking of Tony Mowbray, but I think Heckingbottom would be a good appointment.
"You want them in as early as possible, and it would be the right time to get him in now, so he can assess everything, and they can be challenging at the top of the table once again next season."