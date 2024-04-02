Championship attendance table: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Birmingham City, Leeds and rivals

A look at the latest Championship attendance table to see where Sheffield Wednesday and their rivals rank.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st Apr 2024, 18:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 18:39 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are still battling to climb out of the bottom three, but how do their attendances compare to those of their rivals this season? The Owls have had a tough first season back in the second tier, but they remain just goal difference from safety after fighting back under Danny Rohl.

The Owls are back in action on Easter Monday when they face Middlesbrough away from home, but in the meantime, we have rounded up the latest Championship attendance table to see where Wednesday rank. Take a look below as, with the help of FootballWP we go from bottom to top.

Average attendance - 10,752

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance - 10,752

Average attendance - 15,050

2. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance - 15,050

Average attendance - 16,428

3. Plymouth Argyle

Average attendance - 16,428

Average attendance - 16,517

4. Swansea City

Average attendance - 16,517

