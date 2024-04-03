Owls manager Danny Röhl hailed the fans as 'Premier League' level on an afternoon that saw a loud repertoire of Wednesday songs sung high above anything the home support produced. Players were met with a frustrated reaction from the sold-out, 2,600-strong away allocation at the final whistle.

"It is easy to say, there was nothing. We were nothing," Röhl told The Star. "The supporters are high level, Premier League level. But from us there was nothing."

Wednesday will be hoping to give their travelling fans something to cheera bout when they look to put their survival mission back on track at QPR this weekend.

Here are some of the best snaps from a difficult afternoon at the RIverside.

