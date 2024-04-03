Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls will be looking to bounce back from Monday's hammer blow defeat at Middlesbrough and once again inject new life into their survival bid after manager Danny Röhl gave an angry post-match appraisal of their effort and performance.

Two points separate Wednesday from the safety spots, but with only six matches remaining time is closing in. Not long ago a side stuck in the relegation zone, QPR have won twice on the bounce to elevate themselves to 16th in a tight-knit bottom half of the table.

Röhl was able to welcome back Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda to the matchday squad on Monday, with the Colombia international having sat out most of the international break with injury. Barry Bannan was also injured during the break but came off the bench in the Good Friday draw with Swansea City before playing the full match at Boro. Another attacking player expected to be involved at QPR is Josh Windass, who has not featured since the end of January.

"To come back in the squad, to come back and perform well, that's different," Röhl said post-match. "You need rhythm, you need training, all this stuff. There was not one player in a good moment. It's football, today I will be disappointed. After the game I was very clear with my team and from tomorrow, we go again."

Röhl has spoken a number of times about the need to ensure returning players are not rushed back, rather ensuring they are able to play as much of the run-in as possible. With only half a dozen games remaining, The Star asked the German coach where the balance lies between that ideal and the desire to get his best players on the pitch.

"One thing is to be available, the other is to be fit enough for the Championship," he said. "I think this is different, it's not just to come into the squad or on the pitch immediately. You see it from some players that have come back from a long injury, maybe they are fit but they don't have the rhythm, but especially now in this situation it's about looking at who is in the rhythm and who can help you.

