But the 5ft 6ins soccer schemer had a fall-back position...switching his energies and sporting interest to boxing.

And on Saturday night, he will take on his biggest challenge in the fight game so far...defending a Commonwealth title against an unbeaten opponent.

Keanen, 26, could have followed in the footsteps of Curtis Woodhouse, who played 104 games for the Blades before climbing between the ropes, eventually becoming British light-welterweight champion.

Sadly, after nine months as a teenage trialist with the Bramall Lane outfit, the son of Parson Cross was released, playing instead as a full back and midfielder for Sheffield Park Rangers, Brunsmere, and the Park Hotel.

He became a professional boxer in 2018 and has won 11 and lost two bouts.

On Saturday, he defends his Commonwealth Silver lightweight belt against on Louis Horn (Won 5 Lst 0) from Essex, at Skate Central, Sheffield.

The Blades' season ticket holder is looking forward to the experience, aims to win and win well...but is not afraid of losing, either.

The plain-speaking former Chaucer School pupil says he learned a huge amount from his two defeats and has put some of those lessons into practice in his last three wins.

"Losses aren't that bad a thing in boxing" he says.

"As far as I am concerned if I leave the ring knowing I have given my all, that is fair enough and I can hold my head up.

"I have learned a lot and now I have some goals. Boxing is a long game, I am not in a rush.

"I am hoping that will take me towards other titles, though, the Commonwealth, the British and the English.

"I want to get up the rankings."

Keanen has little to work on as he prepares himself for Horn, 22.

"I don't know much about him although he is a little taller than me, which isn't very hard.

"He is a bit of an unknown; I know nothing about his style but there are enough rounds (10) for me to work him out."

The Sheffielder, who is trained by Glyn Rhodes at Sheffield Boxing Centre, regards himself as a pressure fighter but also prides himself as working well off the back foot.

His nickname is 'The Wolf' - and his fans love to make howling noises as he boxes.