The pair are seen as two very exciting players in the Owls academy at present, and have contributed heavily for the U21s this season in their push for a top two finish in the Professional Development League.

Phuthi, who recently turned 19, has had an eventful season so far having made his senior debut for Wednesday in the FA Cup and also made his international bow for Zimbabwe, while 18-year-old Onukwuli has made good progress at Middlewood Road since coming on board from the Volenti Academy in London just over a year ago.

Both caused problems for Wigan Athletic on Tuesday as Andy Holdworth's side ran out as 2-0 winners to go top of the PDL table temporarily before Birmingham City won their game last night, and it's thought that the hope is that both will still be wearing Wednesday colours come the 2024/25 campaign.

It has previously been reported by The Star that the likes of Jay Glover, Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Luke Cook are set to be among those making way at the end of their current deals, while Sam Reed is due to have an option in his contract exercised, and it's understood that for Phuthi and Onukwuli there are plans to try and make sure that they remain at S6 whether by extension or option.