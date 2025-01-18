Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The England international has previously spoken of a desire to return to Sheffield United.

Former Sheffield United academy product Kyle Walker could soon be swapping Manchester for Milan as fresh reports emerge surrounding his future.

Walker looks set to call time on a near eight-year spell at Manchester City this month, with manager Pep Guardiola recently confirming the right-back has declared his intention to leave. The 34-year-old is said to be keen on a move abroad, although speculation over his future has raised the possibility of a romantic Bramall Lane return.

United would need to be a Premier League team to stand any chance of signing Walker and with that not currently the case, he looks set to join Italian giants AC Milan. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed talks were ‘advancing to the final stages’ and the England international is expected to sign a contract until 2027.

And on Saturday morning, Romano provided a fresh update. He wrote on X: “AC Milan received the initial green light from Kyle Walker to join, as revealed yesterday. More contacts are scheduled in the next 24/48h to get the deal done on club side and proceed with formal steps.”

Walker hopes a move away from City, where he won 15 major domestic and European trophies, will give him a shot at more regular football with the plan being to keep his England spot ahead of the 2026 World Cup. That incredible trophy cabinet is part of the reason he is considered one of Sheffield’s greatest footballing exports.

United barely had the chance to enjoy Walker before he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, albeit the speedy defender returned on loan during the 2009/10 campaign. He joined City in 2017 and has previously stated a desire to pull on the red and white shirt again, possibly ending his career back where it all started.

His imminent exit brought that topic back up in recent weeks and while a move this month was almost certain to not happen, it remains one to keep an eye on. That’s what Blades boss Chris Wilder believes anyway, insisting there will be a spot ready for him when that time comes.

"When he was talking about finishing his career at Sheffield United he never mentioned that maybe he might have a visit to the Middle East or to somewhere in Italy before!” Wilder laughed. “We'll still be there when he fancies that opportunity. It's great to have incredibly talented individuals, who have achieved everything in the game, that still have a love for Sheffield United.

“It’s brilliant. I know the club means a lot to him. He’s never forgotten his roots. I get the odd FaceTime call off him and a couple of his mates. He loves the club and no doubt, one day, you'll see his face knocking around here."