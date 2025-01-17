Sheffield United v Norwich City injury and team news as 8 out and 5 doubts

Both sides bowed out of the FA Cup last week with the Blades narrowly losing to Cardiff City, whilst the Canaries lost 4-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. They can now focus on the league, with both sides holding ambitions for promotion.

Earlier on in the campaign, the two played to a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. Oliver Arblaster equalised just nine minutes after Josh Sargent had opened the scoring.

Both goal scorers have had their injury problems this season with Sargent only making a return to action last week following surgery on his groin. As for Arblaster, he won't play in the reverse fixture, as he's out for the campaign with anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

United have a decent record against Norwich and are unbeatgen against them in their last eight league meetings, with a record of fvie wins and three draws. Norwich's record against Yorkshire teams isn't too bad though, having lost just one of their last ten matches against the county, but they did lose to Sheffield Wednesday in November.

Last time out, Chris Wilder made several changes in the defeat to Cardiff, protecting a number of his players who were at risk of injury. Several players are on the comeback trail, and a few are close to being in his plans for the weekend. The manager did hope that some new signings would have come through the door by now, but they have yet to come to fruition.

Norwich played some of their first-team stars against the Seagulls, but now they're sweating over the fitness of some of their players. Marcelino Nunez came off with an injury, and they're awaiting scan results. Forson Amankwah is another player who picked up a knock.

With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

1 . Kieffer Moore - available He'll undergo surgery on his groin when attacking reinforcements arrive. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Kieffer Moore - doubt (continued) Chris Wilder said: "Kieffer Moore needs an operation. A hernia operation. "I've kept that under the radar for a little bit. The boy has not been great for the last two, three or four weeks in terms of a physical point of view. "Kieffer has been battling away with this issue for quite a while now. "He needs an operation, when that op happens will possibly coincide with us having the likes of Tyreece back, or a couple of other boys we are after joining the club. "It's not going to be a big operation, he'll be out for two to three weeks. He will potentially be involved tomorrow." | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Shackleton - out The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the win over Plymouth Argyle on December 14. | Mike Egerton/PA Wire Photo Sales