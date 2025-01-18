Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Exc: Sheffield United closing in on huge double transfer boost despite competition from promotion rivals

Sheffield United are closing in on a huge double transfer boost, The Star understands, as their January window work begins to crank into action. The Blades’ had taken steps to hit the ground running when the market opened but their attempts at adding to their squad have been frustrated so far.

Part of the complication has been the negotiations around options and obligations in deals if the Blades are promoted to the Premier League this season, which had delayed United’s loan move for Ben Brereton Diaz. But the process was smoothed recently when the Chilean international, who impressed on loan at United last season in the Premier League, informed the Saints hierarchy that he would only be prepared to consider a move to Bramall Lane if he left St. Mary’s this window.

The 25-year-old, who signed for Southampton in a £7m deal in the summer from Villarreal, had also been targeted by United’s promotion rivals Sunderland this window but The Star has been told that United are closing in on a deal for the forward, who had been earmarked as boss Chris Wilder’s top target in this transfer window.

Wilder had identified a player capable of playing wide left and also covering up front as one of his priorities and while alternatives, including Aston Villa’s Louie Barry had been considered, United were determined to land Brereton Diaz after he scored six goals in 14 top-flight games for the Blades last season.

We are also told that United are finalising a deal for striker Tom Cannon after having a bid accepted for the Leicester City striker yesterday. As we revealed, the Blades are set to pay an up-front fee of around £10m to land the forward, who was recalled earlier this window from a loan spell at Stoke City ahead of the next move in his career.

Wilder had initially hoped to have new faces in his squad for this afternoon’s clash with Norwich City at Bramall Lane, and will hope to have one of the new faces - and preferably both - signed and sealed in time for United’s two games next week, away at Swansea City on Tuesday night and then at home to Hull City at Bramall Lane next Friday evening.