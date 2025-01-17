Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forgotten Sheffield United man makes latest transfer move after reporting for training at new club

Forgotten Sheffield United man Sam Curtis has made a second Bramall Lane exit in the space of six months after sealing another loan move away. The Republic of Ireland youth international was recently recalled from his loan spell at Peterborough United in League One.

Curtis has only made one senior appearance for the Blades since arriving from St Pat’s Athletic just under a year ago, off the bench at Everton in the Premier League, and played 19 times in all for Darren Ferguson’s Posh in the first half of the season.

He played for the Blades’ U21 side after returning to Bramall Lane but did not appear in the first team, which would have prevented him from representing another side this season under FIFA’s three-club rule. That pretty much cemented the thought that Curtis would be loaned out again for the second half of this season, and he has now joined Scottish Premiership bottom club St. Johnstone.

“I am delighted to be here and I am so excited to get to work,” Curtis said. “After speaking with the manager, seeing the great stadium and meeting with the lads, I am just excited to get out there on the pitch now.

“It is an exciting challenge for me and the team. We want to get ourselves back into a good position in the league. I am hoping to come in and play a big part in that.”

“The manager made be feel very comfortable,” Curtis added. “He has told me to come in and just be myself. I will just do what I do, that is ultimately why I am at the club and I will continue that. I obviously have to adapt to the team but I won’t change as a person.

“The team like to play football and get forward. We need to be more solid defensively and I look forward to helping with that department as well as getting forward and helping in attack.”