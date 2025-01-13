Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United receive Kyle Walker transfer encouragement as Man City star edges closer to new challenge

Kyle Walker has previously made no secret of his desire to return to boyhood club Sheffield United before he finally hangs up his playing boots - but there is no doubt that the clock is ticking. The England international turns 35 at the end of May and has just under 18 months left on his current deal at Manchester City.

But his trophy-laden time at the reigning Premier League champions is nearing an end after Pep Guardiola’s recent revelation that the Sheffield-born star had asked to explore the option of a move. There will be no shortage of suitors for Walker, either in January or in the summer, as he considers a move abroad to escape some of the spotlight on his marriage to wife Annie Kilner, who met Walker in Sheffield when they were teenagers.

Interest from cash-rich clubs in Saudi Arabia including Al Nassr and Al Ittihad is inevitable while AC Milan have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Walker this week. United would conceivably have to be in the Premier League to stand any chance whatsoever of luring the defender back home, while it would take a significant financial sacrifice on the player’s behalf if he was to make a move back to United that he described as “the icing on the cake” not so long ago.

But from a playing point of view it would be a move that appeared to make a lot of sense if the Blades were successful in their promotion bid this season, with a whopping 77 per cent of Blades fans voting that they would like to see Walker back in a United shirt in that scenario in a Star poll earlier today. It has been a season of struggle for City as a club and Walker has suffered but there is little doubt that he would still be a starter for the majority of clubs in the Premier League.

“Two days ago Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career,” Guardiola confirmed after Walker’s absence from the squad for an 8-0 FA Cup thrashing of Salford, which saw former United loanee James McAtee score a hat-trick. “He asked two years ago after the Treble. Bayern Munich wanted him but the offer was not good enough. I asked him, the club asked him, how important is this?

We cannot understand the success the club had these years without Kyle. It's impossible. He gave us something we didn't have and he's been amazing. But now in his mind he would like to explore to go to another country. For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here, that's all.”

“He went to the club,” Guardiola added. “I'm pretty convinced that there is no one person in our job that doesn't want to be where they are can perform. He's asking to explore [his options] so it may not happen, we don't know, you never know. Explore the situation and I respect a lot. I am more than grateful what he has done for many years for us.

“He arrived eight years ago with us and we started to win, win, win, win. He has been important for the national team and of course with our team. But he has said he wants to explore it in his mind and in his heart. Honestly? I don't know what is going to happen.”