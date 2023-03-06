A former Sheffield United manager has become the favourite to take over at Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has emerged as the favourite to join Aberdeen after holding talks with the Scottish Premiership outfit, according to the Daily Record. The Dons are still on the hunt for a new head coach after sacking Jim Goodwin over a month ago.

Wilder has enjoyed plenty of success during his long managerial career, most noteably during his five year stint with the Blades. The 55-year-old led United from League One to the Premier League before leaving Bramall Lane in March 2021. He most recently spent just short of a year with Middlesbrough after narrowly missing out on the Championship play-offs and has now been unemployed since his sacking in October.

Wilder was already linked with a move to Aberdeen shortly after Goodwin’s dismissal and is now back on their shortlist. With development phase manager Barry Robson currently in temporary charge, Aberdeen look like they are finally closing in on a new appointment.

Speaking to the club’s official website last month, chairman Dave Cormack said: Aberdeen’s recruitment for a new manager is progressing, with potential candidates being considered against the detailed criteria and philosophy the club has set out. There has been a high level of interest as well as some unfounded speculation. It is vital that we carry out the necessary diligence in drawing up a shortlist before embarking on any serious talks or interviews.”

