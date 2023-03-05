The gap between Sheffield United in second and Middlesbrough in third in the Championship was down to four points after the weekend’s matches.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has remained steadfast in his stance that he and his side are paying no attention to what Sheffield United are doing as he bids to overtake the Blades into the automatic promotion places.

An early kick off and a defeat for United at fellow promotion contenders Blackburn offered Boro an added incentive as they took on Reading but former Manchester United star Carrick insists he and his squad ignored the result at Ewood Park and warned that observers should be ready for a rollercoaster at the top end of the table between now and the finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades still have game in hand over the Teessiders - they, too, face Reading on Tuesday night - which can stretch the gap to seven points and Carrick says twists and turns are likely by the time the campaign is completed.

Speaking after Boro’s 5-0 win over the Royals, which brought about similar circumstances to anoter recent weekend where the Blades defeat in the eary kick-off to Millwall opened up an opportunity, Carrick maintained that looking out for other results won;t be a part of his pre-match routine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t speak about it and none of the boys mentioned it,” Carrick said. “Like I said last time it happened, we can’t be in a place of letting that affect us going into a game. We’ve got to perform and we’ve got jobs and responsibilities to put that performance together. So focusing on Sheffield United’s result wouldn’t help us in any way. So the short answer is no.”

On what lies ahead for Boro, United and Blackburn in that race for the second automatic promotion place with Burnley seemingly breezing to the first, Carrick said: “We try to win football matches and we try to do it in a certain way that we believe in. We want to enjoy the ride and the journey.

“As I’ve said, there will be ups and downs between now and the end of the season and still a long, long way to go yet. We’ll look back at this game, take what we can from it and then look forward to the next one, simple as that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad