The 15 Sheffield United players with the most minutes played this season so far - in pictures

Paul H’eckingbottom gave his players the day off on Sunday as he didn’t want them to be suffering from ‘mental fatigue’ following the Blades defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

By Chris Holt
2 minutes ago

It had been a rollercoaster couple of weeks for United, after losses to Middlesbrough and Millwall were followed by victories over Watford and Tottenham. And aside from the mental aspect that Heckingbottom pointed out at the weekend, some of his players also looked physically jaded in their defeat at Ewood Park at the weekend.

“They were all due to be in (on Sunday),” the United manager told The Star. “But I’ve given them the day off. We’ve been together so much recently, day after day after day, and I want them to have a chance to forget all about football and spend it with their families or their friends.

“I don’t want them coming in at all. It’s as much for me as them. Because when I speak to the lads next, I want there to be real clarity. That’s important.”

Due to injuries and a squad that the manager would certainly prefer to be a little bit bigger, there are quite a few players who would have perhaps played more than they necessarily should have.

Here's a look at the members of the Blades squad who have played the most minutes this season, according to transfermarkt.

1. The Sheffield United players with the most minutes this season

Here are the 15 players who have racked up the most minutes so far this season

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Ben Osborn

Ben Osborn hasn't been an ever-present but his versatility means he racks up the minutes in different positions. He's played 1,335 minutes in 24 appearances

Photo: Andrew Yates

3. Billy Sharp

Billy Sharp is no longer a first choice up front such has been the form of others but regular appearances from the bench and filling in for injured forwards has seen him play 1,381 minutes in 31 appearances

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. Tommy Doyle

Tommy Doyle has plenty of competition to deal with in the middle of the park but has been important in recent weeks and, all in, has played 1,403 minutes in 26 appearances

Photo: Paul Thomas

