Too many 4s and 5s in Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Blackburn on day to forget

3 . Jayden Bogle 5

Back in the side after recovering from illness but was caught out of position for Rovers' opener, which saw them enjoy an overload down the left. Had a good sight of goal to drag United level but overplayed and saw the ball caught up in his feet as he looked to throw in a few stepovers. Not much of what he tried came off and Dolan gave him a tough time defensive too before he made way for Baldock

Photo: Simon Bellis