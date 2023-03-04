Too many 4s and 5s in Sheffield United player ratings gallery v Blackburn on day to forget

Sheffield United missed the chance to pile some early-afternoon pressure on the chasing promotion pack as they lost 1-0 away at Blackburn Rovers.
Harry Pickering’s early goal was the difference between the two sides as United failed to build on their Wednesday night victory over Spurs in the FA Cup, placing extra importance on their midweek trip to Reading as the race for promotion takes another turn.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players at Ewood Park ...
1. Away day blues for the Blades
Paul Heckingbottom watched Sheffield United's defeat at Blackburn from the stands: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Wes Foderingham 5
Had to be alert almost from the first whistle and race out to boot clear with Sorba Thomas sniffing for an early opener. Was left terribly exposed for Rovers' opening goal as they broke quickly from a corner
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. Jayden Bogle 5
Back in the side after recovering from illness but was caught out of position for Rovers' opener, which saw them enjoy an overload down the left. Had a good sight of goal to drag United level but overplayed and saw the ball caught up in his feet as he looked to throw in a few stepovers. Not much of what he tried came off and Dolan gave him a tough time defensive too before he made way for Baldock
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Chris Basham 5
Almost scored the best technical goal of his United career when he skipped past two or three challenges but couldn't beat Pears with the left-footed finish - not helped, in all fairness, by a slip at the crucial time of contact. Booked early in the second half for a challenge on Dolan with Rovers' players surrounding the ref desperate to see him sent off for a challenge on Pickering. Made way for Sharp as United chased the game
Photo: Simon Bellis