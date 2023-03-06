Sheffield United Women: Blades sink their teeth into Lionesses on the road

Mia Enderby completed a fine comeback for Sheffield United as they came away from high-flying London City Lionesses with all three points following a 2-1 victory in the Barclay’s Women’s Championship.

Blades goal scorers Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Mia Enderby. Picture: Sportimage

The 17-year-old fired home midway through the second half as the Blades fought back after conceding an early goal to Lily Agg.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk drew them level before the break, before Enderby finished off the fightback in the second half.

It was the home side who started the stronger though, hitting the front when Agg nudged home after a dangerous corner was whipped in by Shanade Hopcroft.

While the Lionesses kept pressing, United fired a warning shot with Hayley Nolan needing to be alert to clear at the back post after a ball was fizzed across the six-yard box.

The warning was not heeded however, as the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time. Sweetman-Kirk provided the equaliser, played in behind and lifting the ball over the onrushing Shae Yanez.

Lionesses, who started the day three points behind leaders Bristol City, had some chances early in the second half, Hopcroft proving particularly threatening.

They could not take them though, and when Enderby was first to a loose ball, she showed brilliant control before finishing neatly to put United in front.

Fran Stenson had to be at her best to keep that lead, denying Agg a second from long range, as the Blades held on for all three points.

The result give the Blades their fourth win of the season and sees them sit in ninth place in the league.

United endured a mid-season purple patch without a head coach until Jonathan Morgan joined last month.

United turn their attention to next weekend, when they entertain sixth-place Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane.

Encouraging fans to come to the Lane next week, Enderby said on Twitter: “Massive three points. Happy to have scored the winner. On to Bramall Lane next week against Crystal Palace – hope to see you all there!”