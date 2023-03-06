Paul Heckingbottom cancelled a planned training session ahead of tomorrow’s crucial Championship encounter at Reading in order to try and prevent “emotional fatigue” undermining Sheffield United’s push for automatic promotion.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Berkshire, which could see his second placed squad open up a seven point advantage over Middlesbrough in third, Heckingbottom revealed everyone on duty during last weekend’s defeat by Blackburn Rovers had been ordered to stay away from the Randox Health Academy yesterday despite previously being instructed to report for work.

As United try and negotiate safe passage through a gruelling run of games, which is set to continue when fellow high-flyers Luton Town visit Bramall Lane following their return from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the decision comes after Heckingbottom conceded his players appeared mentally tired against Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

“They were all due to be in (on Sunday),” the United manager told The Star. “But I’ve given them the day off. We’ve been together so much recently, day after day after day, and I want them to have a chance to forget all about football and spend it with their families or their friends.

“I don’t want them coming in at all. It’s as much for me as them. Because when I speak to the lads next, I want there to be real clarity. That’s important.”

Although he insisted he expected United to “go on and win” after falling behind to Harry Pickering’s early strike, Heckingbottom expressed concerns about aspects of their performance at Ewood Park - particularly during a second-half which Rovers dominated for long periods. United’s display in Lancashire was in marked contrast to the one they produced en route to an FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur three days earlier. It means they enter the meeting with Reading, their match in hand over Middlesbrough, Rovers and Town, four points above Michael Carrick’s men and a further two in front of Tomasson’s squad.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie looks dejected following the final whistle: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I want to know why we didn’t do the things we wanted to,” Heckingbottom said. “The statistics were right up there but, visibly, we weren’t at our usual levels. That’s why I talk about performances no matter what the result, not stats. We’ll speak about why that didn’t happen.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage