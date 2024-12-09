The EFL have made an announcement ahead of their latest midweek fixtures.

The EFL have confirmed their referee appointments for their latest round of midweek fixtures in the Championship - and that has meant mixed news for Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Wednesday could move to within two points of the play-off places if they can claim a win on home soil against a Blackburn Rovers side that also have their eyes on a top six spot. The EFL have confirmed Peterborough-based referee Josh Smith will be the man in the middle at Hillsborough and he will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Jonathon Block, with Geoff Eltringham on fourth official duties. Smith has overseen three Owls fixtures in the last three seasons after officiating a 2-0 home defeat against Barnsley in September 2022 before he handed out three yellow cards during Wednesday’s win at Bristol Rovers seven months later.

Curiously, the only Wednesday fixture he has refereed in the Championship came against Blackburn as Danny Rohl’s side claimed a 3-1 win at Ewood Park in April thanks to an own goal from Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears and efforts from Josh Windass and Marvin Johnson.

United have to wait until Wednesday for their midweek fixture this week as they look to stretch their unbeaten run of an ninth league game when they travel to The Den to take on Millwall. The team of officials has been confirmed ahead of the fixture with Matthew Donohue named as referee and his assistants will be Paul Hodskinson and Shaun Hudson. Sunny Singh Gill will be fourth official.

The Blades actually have a positive record in games officiated by Donohue after winning six of their last seven fixtures when the Manchester-based referee was named as the man in the middle. However, they came out on the wrong side of the result on the last time Donohue oversaw a fixture against Millwall as the Lions secured a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Jed Wallace and Jake Cooper in October 2021.