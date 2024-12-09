Duo could return when Blackburn Rovers visit Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

Blackburn Rovers could are expected to welcome back their captain when they face Sheffield Wednesday, but he’s not the only one who could return.

Rovers skipper, Lewis Travis, missed the trip to Hull City over the weekend due to suspension after picking up five yellow cards, but - like counterpart, Barry Bannan - the midfielder is likely to be straight back into the XI come Tuesday night.

Another absentee from the 1-0 win over Hull, though, was due to injury. Harry Pickering has featured regularly for John Eustace so far this season, starting all three of their Championship wins in the build-up to their visit to the MKM Stadium, so it will have been disappointing that a minor injury kept him out of action.

But it would appear that it isn’t a knock that will keep him out for long, with Eustace suggesting that he could be in contention for the game at Hillsborough tomorrow night rather than joining the club’s list of walking wounded.

"Picky missed out because of a slight injury he picked up in training on Thursday" he told The Lancashire Telegraph. "It's a hamstring injury but I think there is a good chance he will be back for Tuesday. You can see the squad is quite light, we had two very young academy players on the bench today which was great. They deserved to be there.”

Wednesday face Blackburn at 7.45pm on Tuesday as the Owls look to extend their four-game unbeaten run and pick up their first home win for over a month.