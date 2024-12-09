Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, conceded that the Owls missed Barry Bannan v Preston North End - but insisted it wasn’t the only reason they struggled.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time in Röhl’s tenure at Hillsborough he had to go into a Championship matchday without his captain available as he served a one-game suspension against Preston, opting to play Liam Palmer in midfield alongside Shea Charles - with the long-serving Owl also taking the armband from his teammate.

Things didn’t go as the Owls boss had hoped, though, and he ended up making three changes to try and get them going again after Emil Riis’ strike saw the home side go into the break 1-0 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, the Wednesday manager was asked about Bannan’s absence and the hole that it left in their midfield, and while he did say that the structure and control that the Scot brings was lacking, there were bigger problems than just that according to him.

“Baz is Baz,” Röhl explained. “He can give us a structure, he controls the areas, he has also a great rotation between short and long passes. But we missed in general a good performance from a lot of players today. We played on a very low average level and this is hard.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Normally when you have a normal week (without a midweek fixture), you see this thing that you trained and you have more power. Maybe we are a team that needs games and it is better for us in this case. We take it, we keep going and we improve.”

Bannan is expected to take his place back in the side when the Owls host Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, and his manager will be hoping that his return can also aid the side as they look for a return to winning ways on home soil.