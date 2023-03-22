EFL still going through evidence submitted by Dozy Mmobuosi as his bid for control of the Blades rumbles on

Would-be Dozy Mmobuosi has made another subtle show of support for the Blades as his bid for control of the Premier League promotion hopefuls continues.

After being unmasked as the man behind a bid to buy the Blades from current owner Prince Abdullah earlier this year, the Nigerian businessman’s takeover is still with the EFL as they continue their checks to ensure Mmobuosi would pass their stringent checks on prospective owners of English football clubs.

The Star understands a response to the EFL’s latest questions was provided earlier this month. Mmobuosi has hired the renowned firm Deloitte to perform an audit of his companies, and travelled to Reading earlier this year to watch what he hopes will soon be his club in action.

Mmobuosi’s camp are still confident that the takeover will go through and Mmobuosi is continuing to show his support for the Blades, judging by images from the Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council’s first global advisory council meeting of 2023.

Tweeted by the institution’s accounts, images show “strategic partners from across the Commonwealth came together, as the chair, deputy chair, and CEO reported on current activity and upcoming projects”. One of those in attendance was Mmobuosi - wearing a black suit, white shirt and Blades baseball cap.

It is another subtle show of support for the Blades as the takeover saga rumbles on. As The Star reported earlier this week, Mmobuosi sent a congratulatory message to the Blades on social media after their FA Cup quarter-final victory over Blackburn Rovers set up a last-four clash with the mighty Manchester City at Wembley, while Mmobuosi’s decision to retweet a message from Prince Abdullah suggested that relations between the two businessmen remain cordial despite the ongoing takeover process.

Mmobuosi also recently met Chesterfield MP and Blades fan Toby Perkins to outline his vision for the Blades. Confirming he met with Mmobuosi to discuss broad themes rather than undertake a “forensic analysis” of his financial affairs, Perkins told The Star: “I’m not promoting or backing anyone.

“I was there to try and understand, to talk in general terms about what he hopes to do if he becomes owner, because I am a supporter of the club.”

