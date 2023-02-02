African billionaire looking to take over the Blades has been named in the national media as Dozy Mmobuosi

The prospective new owner of Sheffield United has been named in the national media as Dozy Mmobuosi, the group CEO of a company with a worth reported to be $7bn.

The would-be owner of the Blades’ identity has been kept a closely-guarded secret at Bramall Lane, with boss Paul Heckingbottom telling members of the media this afternoon that even he does not know who the mystery investor is.

But a report in The Times this morning unveiled him as an African billionaire and later named him. But who is Mmobuosi and how did he make his fortune?

Humble beginnings

Mmobuosi studied for undergraduate and master's degrees in political scienece and economics before completing a doctorate in Malaysia.

After two terms at secondary school he decided he was “done” with formal education, according to a Vanguard profile, and was homeschooled.

Mmobuosi admitted his first degree was “a struggle” because he combined his studies with show promoting. “I was responsible for most of the shows and beauty pageants happening across most of the Nigerian universities between 1999 through 2002,” he said.

“During this period, I also had a magazine I was publishing and promoting as well. So, I have been an entrepreneur from my university days.”

How he made his money

Mmobuosi’s entreperial spirit began as a youngster. He earned the nickname ‘The General’ in secondary school after being almost expelled for selling what he called ‘’provision commodities’’ and also sold used clothes as well as organising and promoting concerts.

“The interesting thing about the first show was that I was beaten up by a cult group that also stole all the money we had made that day,” he said. “I remember trekking back home that night but that didn’t deter me.”

Mmobuosi was part of a team that built the first mobile payment platform in Nigeria, his homeland, and was also involved in building an early social media platform before co-founding a company along with his father, an author.

His company began life in publishing and now specialises in the telecommunications, remittance, healthcare, and agriculture sectors.

How rich is he?

It’s the question everyone will want the answer to. In fact, the first Google suggestion when his name is searched is followed by ‘net worth’.

As is often the case with businessmen of this stature, his exact wealth is not known but his company generated over $865 million annual revenue in 2021 and in 2022, expected to generate revenues in excess of $1 billion.

He has previously pledged to donate 10 per cent of his net worth to his foundation, which was founded in 2021 to, in their own words, “promote the progress of Africa and create an environment where Africans can thrive.”

Is he a football fan?

It seems so. His foundation sponsors a super cup tournament for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League, named after him, and the fact he is apparently willing to part with close to £100m for control of the Blades would suggest he has a certain affinity with the game. A photo on his Instagram page shows him posing at Manchester United, with a shirt bearing the Tingo name.