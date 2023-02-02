Gallery: The 15 Sheffield United players who could leave for free in summer, as things stand, amid embargo uncertainty
With 12 players understood to be in the final months of their contracts, and three loanees set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, it promises to be an interesting summer at Sheffield United.
Which division United are in next season – they go into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United second in the Championship table – will undoubtedly play a big part in many of the decisions, while some of those players facing uncertain futures almost certain to have an option in their contract allowing the Blades to extend them by a further season.
Some of the players nearing the expiry of their deals are experienced heads, some promising youngsters. It is also unclear so far exactly how United's transfer embargo affects the process of offering new deals, with EFL regulations stating that “clubs can offer contracts to existing players, though this would be dependent on the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league”.
We have a look, in squad number order, at the 15 players – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...