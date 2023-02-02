With 12 players understood to be in the final months of their contracts, and three loanees set to return to their parent clubs at the end of the season, it promises to be an interesting summer at Sheffield United.

Which division United are in next season – they go into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United second in the Championship table – will undoubtedly play a big part in many of the decisions, while some of those players facing uncertain futures almost certain to have an option in their contract allowing the Blades to extend them by a further season.

Some of the players nearing the expiry of their deals are experienced heads, some promising youngsters. It is also unclear so far exactly how United's transfer embargo affects the process of offering new deals, with EFL regulations stating that “clubs can offer contracts to existing players, though this would be dependent on the circumstances of the individual club and will be determined by the league”.

We have a look, in squad number order, at the 15 players – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...

A big summer looms Ollie Norwood and Billy Sharp are two Sheffield United stars out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Blades facing a key summer

Enda Stevens (current age 32) The Republic of Ireland defender has been a fine servant for the Blades since arriving on a free from Portsmouth, first helping them into the Premier League and then terrorising a number of top-flight right-backs. He has competition for his place from younger players but his experience could still prove vital

John Fleck (31) Another one who has given fine service to the Blades since arriving in the dark days of League One, going on the journey all the way up to the top flight and then back down again. Fitness issues have plagued him this season so far but when he's been available, he's played – suggesting he's a key man for United

Jack O'Connell (28) A modern-day legend of the Lane, O'Connell continues to work hard at his rehabilitation and was recently hailed by teammate Oli McBurnie for his mentality. But his contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen what United decide to do