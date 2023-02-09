Would-be Sheffield United owner Dozy Mmobuosi has opened up on his bid to take over the Blades, revealing it was born over a pint of Guinness in a Steel City pub around six months ago.

The Nigerian businessman was recently unmasked as the man interested in buying United from current owner Prince Abdullah, with an offer accepted last year and Mmobuosi’s takeover bid being ratified by the EFL.

And speaking to Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, Mmobuosi opened up on how he came to meet with the Prince in a luxury hotel and why the “opportunistic” chance to buy the Blades is “a no-brainer”.

“First, I’m a lover of football,” he said. “Growing up in Lagos, Nigeria, I played ball on the streets without boots, so I understand the hardcore of the game and I love it.

“Six months ago I was in the city of Sheffield and I was in the pub where I had some Guinness and I felt the energy of that city. Then I made some enquiries, months ago, maybe earlier than I went to Sheffield.

“I had always wanted to support football, the same way I supported grassroots soccer in my country. To be very frank Sheffield United was opportunistic, I felt the opportunity and grabbed it. I felt the energy in the city and the history the club has, it’s a no-brainer.

“I met with Prince Abdullah and we started talking. In a few weeks we had lawyers all around the table at the Dorchester Hotel and that’s how it started.”

On the EFL process to ratify his takeover, Mmobuosi added: “I trust that they have the experts at the EFL doing their job, within weeks of shaking hands we signed and certain deposits were paid.

“Unfortunately I can’t say anything because I have agreed there will be a joint statement when it’s time, in fact all you see online is very wrong but fingers crossed when this deal is done we’re going to make a comment.

“Where we are right now, at any given time the EFL sends us questions. We provide the answers quickly. We believe we have given everything but of course we’re open for more questions and more scrutiny.

