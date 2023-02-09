Oli McBurnie in, key men return: Sheffield United predicted XI to face Swansea City, in pictures

Despite his side sitting 10 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, Paul Heckingbottom has a number of fitness and availability issues to contend with against Russell Martin’s side on Saturday afternoon.

There are question marks over the availability of former Swans striker Oli McBurnie, as well as Tommy Doyle and John Fleck. So, with that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Swans. Here’s what he came up with ...