Oli McBurnie in, key men return: Sheffield United predicted XI to face Swansea City, in pictures

After booking their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup in midweek, Sheffield United's attentions turn back to league action as they look to strengthen their promotion position against Swansea City at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Despite his side sitting 10 points ahead of third-placed Middlesbrough, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference, Paul Heckingbottom has a number of fitness and availability issues to contend with against Russell Martin’s side on Saturday afternoon.

There are question marks over the availability of former Swans striker Oli McBurnie, as well as Tommy Doyle and John Fleck. So, with that in mind, we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom’s shoes and select the side he would send out to face the Swans. Here’s what he came up with ...

1. Will Oli Mac be back?

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with former Swansea City man Oli McBurnie: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Photo: Andrew Yates

2. Wes Foderingham

Despite Adam Davies' impressive penalty save against Wrexham, Foderingham has established himself as United's No.1 goalkeeper and comes straight back in

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Jayden Bogle

His suspension against Wrexham caught a lot of people out but with that out of the way, and George Baldock still injured, Bogle comes straight back into the XI

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Has not quite hit the heights he reached earlier in the season in recent weeks, but in mitigation could be still recovering from glandular fever. Chris Basham is breathing heavily down his neck but I'd keep faith in the Bosnian for now

Photo: Simon Bellis

