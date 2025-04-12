Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Don’t worry about that…” - Chris Wilder responds to Fabrizio Romano Sheffield United transfer claim

Chris Wilder has moved to allay fears that Ryan One may be prised away from Sheffield United in the summer, insisting: “His future is in a red and white shirt.” The promising teenager is being monitored by a number of clubs at home and abroad.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed this week that Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on the Scotland U21 international as a potential replacement for Liam Delap, who has a relegation clause in his contract and could remain in the Premier League next season even if the Tractor Boys are relegated back to the Championship.

The power is very much in United’s hands when it comes to One’s future, having tied the striker down to a deal that runs until at least 2029, and they could still be playing top-flight football next season themselves.

That would drastically improve United’s ability to resist offers for their prized assets, with Wilder recently admitting that the future of Anel Ahmedhodzic may rest on United’s divisional status next term as the defender prepares to enter the final year of his United deal.

Asked about One’s Ipswich links ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park, Wilder replied: “Has he? I don't know where you get all these from. Well, [Romano] is the man in the know.

“Ryan One's under contract for the next 20 years here so don't worry about that. Ryan's got a huge future in front of him and his future is in a red and white shirt.”

One of Wilder’s great successes during his first spell in charge was bringing the power back to the football club in terms of contracts, something that was allowed to slip in the years since. United were effectively backed into a corner when Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye entered the final years of their deals while a year later, the Blades sold Jayden Bogle to promotion rivals Leeds rather than risk him leaving for nothing a year later.

“I want to build a future around all my players,” Wilder added. “There anre always players who’ll leave in the summer and come in in the summer. I spoke to the owners about how we must secure our best players and talking about contract situations and making sure we don’t run contracts down, unless players don’t want to be here.

“Then you can’t really do anything about that, you can’t force them to sign. But there’s no sign of anybody this season talking about leaving or doesn’t want to come here. They’ve been all-in which they have to be and that’s the way it should be, and how it needs to be.”