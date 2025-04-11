Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United fans condemn Barry Bannan confrontation as dark side of Sheffield Wednesday rivalry exposed

A number of Sheffield United supporters joined forces to condemn one of their own after a fellow Blades fan filmed a confrontation with Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan while he was out with his family. Video of the incident at an unspecified location was posted on social media this week.

It shows Bannan in a public area being filmed while the Unitedite shouts “We’re all Blades, aren’t we?” and “Up the Blades!” in his direction. Bannan appears to tell the fan to “grow up.”

The clip highlights the personal side of an intense cross-city rivalry that has seen the likes of Bannan and Chris Wilder, the United boss, attract the ire of their rivals because of their heart-on-sleeve love of their own side.

Earlier this year Bannan’s wife took aim at a Unitedite who had allegedly taken a photo of their family out for dinner, with many making the point that these football figures are deep down simply human beings with families away from the football pitch.

The clip has been viewed more than 75,000 times on Facebook and while some Blades found it amusing, many more condemned the incident. Jordan Reid commented: “He’s out with his kids Dan. That’s poor,” while Adam Green wrote: “Out of order.

“Imagine the wrath of Blades fans if this was the other way round. Often see Gus in our park and both Blades and the other lot are always civil to him.”