Chris Wilder is expected to shuffle his Sheffield United pack for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle as the Blades look to get their Premier League promotion push back on track. The Blades travel down to Devon on the back of two losses in a row, but are only two points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley at the time of writing.
Wilder was always expected to make changes at some stage of this three-game week but he kept the same side for Tuesday night’s home defeat to Millwall, a decision which attracted criticism from some sections of the Blades fanbase. We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and pick the side he’d send out against the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?
1. Michael Cooper
A big day for the former Plymouth man as he makes his return to Home Park for the first time since leaving in the summer, but nothing fazes him and so he should be able to put that out of his mind for the 90 minutes
| Getty Images
2. Femi Seriki
An interesting decision at right-back, with Alfie Gilchrist back, Hamza Choudhury available to play in that role and Harry Clarke not far off fitness either. But Seriki offers something different to all the fit options going forward
Photo: Martin Rickett
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic
There have been calls for a defensive change after the mini-slump in form but I expect the centre-half partnership to resume going forward barring anything catastrophic
| Sportimage
4. Jack Robinson
This is a time for United's big players to show what they're about and there aren't many with bigger personalities than the skipper Robinson
Photo: Cody Froggatt
