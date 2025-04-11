Changes in Sheffield United predicted XI v Plymouth Argyle after Wilder selection hint - gallery

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 11th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

Changes in Sheffield United predicted XI v Plymouth Argyle after Chris Wilder selection hint - gallery

Chris Wilder is expected to shuffle his Sheffield United pack for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle as the Blades look to get their Premier League promotion push back on track. The Blades travel down to Devon on the back of two losses in a row, but are only two points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley at the time of writing.

Wilder was always expected to make changes at some stage of this three-game week but he kept the same side for Tuesday night’s home defeat to Millwall, a decision which attracted criticism from some sections of the Blades fanbase. We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and pick the side he’d send out against the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?

A big day for the former Plymouth man as he makes his return to Home Park for the first time since leaving in the summer, but nothing fazes him and so he should be able to put that out of his mind for the 90 minutes

1. Michael Cooper

A big day for the former Plymouth man as he makes his return to Home Park for the first time since leaving in the summer, but nothing fazes him and so he should be able to put that out of his mind for the 90 minutes | Getty Images

Photo Sales
An interesting decision at right-back, with Alfie Gilchrist back, Hamza Choudhury available to play in that role and Harry Clarke not far off fitness either. But Seriki offers something different to all the fit options going forward

2. Femi Seriki

An interesting decision at right-back, with Alfie Gilchrist back, Hamza Choudhury available to play in that role and Harry Clarke not far off fitness either. But Seriki offers something different to all the fit options going forward Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
There have been calls for a defensive change after the mini-slump in form but I expect the centre-half partnership to resume going forward barring anything catastrophic

3. Anel Ahmedhodzic

There have been calls for a defensive change after the mini-slump in form but I expect the centre-half partnership to resume going forward barring anything catastrophic | Sportimage

Photo Sales
This is a time for United's big players to show what they're about and there aren't many with bigger personalities than the skipper Robinson

4. Jack Robinson

This is a time for United's big players to show what they're about and there aren't many with bigger personalities than the skipper Robinson Photo: Cody Froggatt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chris WilderBladesPremier LeagueLeeds UnitedDevonMillwallBurnley
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice