Chris Wilder is expected to shuffle his Sheffield United pack for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle as the Blades look to get their Premier League promotion push back on track. The Blades travel down to Devon on the back of two losses in a row, but are only two points adrift of Leeds United and Burnley at the time of writing.

Wilder was always expected to make changes at some stage of this three-game week but he kept the same side for Tuesday night’s home defeat to Millwall, a decision which attracted criticism from some sections of the Blades fanbase. We tasked our man to step into Wilder’s shoes and pick the side he’d send out against the Pilgrims - has he got it just about right, or would you do anything differently?