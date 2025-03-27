Sheffield United welcome Coventry City to Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Frank Lampard will have Jack Rudoni and captain Ben Sheaf back available for Friday’s trip to Sheffield United - but midfielder Josh Eccles will miss out in a fresh blow.

Rudoni had either a goal or assist in all of his last five games before a dislocated shoulder at the start of this month ended that run of form, with the attacking midfielder missing three matches since. Skipper Sheaf missed Coventry’s last two fixtures before the March international break due to a minor issue.

Coventry all but ended Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes with a convincing 3-0 win before the break and head to Bramall Lane on Friday night hoping to record an 11th league win in 13. The Sky Blues have been on an incredible run of form and will be further boosted by the return of two key players.

Frank Lampard confirms Coventry City injury boost

“I think Rudy [Rudoni] and Sheafy [Sheaf] should both be in the squad to travel,” Lampard told Coventry Live of the returning pair. “So that’s good. But we obviously understand it’s a very tough game we’re going into straight away.

“The first week we had some good rest and they were both here working. And then since we’ve been in more this week, the last four days they’ve been training with us. Their work has been slightly modified at points but they’ve been with us. So it’s for me to decide what to do with them, but I know how the squad and team looks.”

The return of midfielders Sheaf and Rudoni has been well-timed for Coventry, who look to have lost Eccles for a number of weeks during the break. The 24-year-old did not start against Sunderland before the break but has been a regular goal threat, with three so far and a trio of assists.

Two Coventry stars missing for Sheffield United trip

He will join Brandon Thomas-Asante in missing out on Friday, with the striker missing two games before the break due to pelvic pain. And Lampard has now revealed that particular issue is more serious than first thought, with he and Eccles the only two fitness issues affecting his squad ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane.

“Josh has got an injury which he picked up just before the break, so he won’t be in the squad tomorrow,” the Coventry boss added. “Hopefully it’s weeks [not long-term]. Brandon hasn’t trained and we’re hoping he trains with us next week. His pelvic issue was slightly more problematic in the short term.

“He’s been carrying it for a little while. And to be fair to Brandon, he’s been training and playing well for us and has made a good impact. He just got to the point where he needed to step back a bit and be with the medical team more to deal with that, but hopefully he’ll be with us next week.”

United are looking equally strong on the injury front, with hope Vini Souza can be available after he returned to training following a hamstring issue. Alfie Gilchrist and Jamie Shackleton have also returned to fitness, while Harry Clarke and Tom Davies remain sidelined along with Oliver Arblaster.

