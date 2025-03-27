Sheffield United receive huge boost ahead of Coventry City clash after "positive" international break

Sheffield United could receive a huge injury boost ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with resurgent Coventry City after one of their key men this season returned to training. Brazilian midfielder Vini Souza missed United’s last game, a Steel City derby win away at rivals Wednesday, with a hamstring issue.

The Blades still managed to win 1-0 in his absence to go back level with Leeds at the top of the Championship table, and have the chance to apply some early scoreboard pressure on their West Yorkshire rivals and third-placed Burnley with a positive result at home to Coventry under the Bramall Lane lights.

Souza is back in training at Shirecliffe ahead of the game while Jamie Shackleton and Alfie Gilchrist have also worked throughout the international break as they look to rejoin Wilder’s squad ahead of a crucial final eight games of the regular Championship season.

“The only two that are not with us are Harry Clarke and Tom Davies,” Wilder added. “But they’re making good progress and hopefully we can get them back in the next week to 10 days.”

Souza’s impending return will further bolster the options at Wilder’s disposal in midfield, with Sydie Peck and Hamza Choudhury partnering in the middle for the Hillsborough victory before both reporting for international duty. Peck scored a late equaliser for England’s U20s in their 2-2 draw with Switzerland, while Choudhury was mobbed after landing in Bangladesh ahead of his debut against India earlier this week.

“If anyone's seen Hamza, can they let me know?” joked Wilder of the joyous scenes after Leicester loanee Choudhury landed in Bangladesh after switching his international allegiance. “We were having a giggle about that, but it's a massive part of his life and massive for his country.

“They got a very good result [a goalless draw with India] and Hamza was part of that. Kieffer Moore got on the pitch and played his part in a Sheff United double [providing the assist for ex-Blade David Brooks in Wales’ draw with North Macedonia].

“Sydie has scored the winner in a World Cup final, as he described it! But that was good for him, he had 60 in the first game and half an hour in the second. So it was a positive international break for us all.”

United’s players were given a few days off to bask in the glory of Steel City derby victory but focus quickly switched to the games in front of them as they look to hold off the challenge of Leeds and Burnley and secure an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season. “You can never play these games down,” Wilder said, “and we didn't do that.

“But I moved on quickly and there's a buoyancy around the place and there should be because we're in a good place and looking forward to the last eight games. We have to embrace and enjoy this, and that's everyone.

“From staff to players and supporters, because there are times when you have dark days and we've had that. So when the sun shines you've got to enjoy it, with the full focus on the next eight games and taking the next one in our stride.”