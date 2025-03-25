Sheffield United vs Coventry City early injury and team news with 3 out and 7 doubts

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

Sheffield United welcome Coventry City to Bramall Lane on Friday night.

Sheffield United return to action this weekend with in-form Coventry City the visitors to Bramall Lane on Friday night. The Blades could go top of the Championship with a point or three, with league leaders Leeds United not in action at home to Swansea City until Saturday.

United were managing several issues going into their previous game, a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, and Wilder revealed after that victory he hoped to have a ‘few boys’ back available for the eight-game run-in. Frank Lampard has also been without key players in recent weeks but, as will be the case across the Championship, may have benefitted from a fortnight off.

With all that in mind, and with more clarity expected later this week, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Friday’s massive clash.

The goalscoring midfielder has missed Coventry's last three matches after dislocating his shoulder during a 3-0 win over Oxford United. The Sky Blues were hopeful of a return after the international break but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit in time for Friday.

1. Jack Rudoni - doubt

The goalscoring midfielder has missed Coventry's last three matches after dislocating his shoulder during a 3-0 win over Oxford United. The Sky Blues were hopeful of a return after the international break but it remains to be seen whether he'll be fit in time for Friday. | Getty Images

Missed games against Derby County and Sunderland due to what Lampard described as a 'little bit of an issue'. There was a chance he'd have been fit for the latter over a week ago, so a return on Friday appears likely unless anything else crops up in the meantime.

2. Ben Sheaf - doubt

Missed games against Derby County and Sunderland due to what Lampard described as a 'little bit of an issue'. There was a chance he'd have been fit for the latter over a week ago, so a return on Friday appears likely unless anything else crops up in the meantime. | Getty Images

Another who has missed the last two games, with Lampard revealing ahead of his side's win over Sunderland the striker had pelvic pain. Load is being managed due to flare ups so a return will likely depend on how the international break has gone.

3. Brandon Thomas-Asante - doubt

Another who has missed the last two games, with Lampard revealing ahead of his side's win over Sunderland the striker had pelvic pain. Load is being managed due to flare ups so a return will likely depend on how the international break has gone. | Getty Images

Will not play again this season after suffering an ACL injury in November's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. The midfielder has been out on the grass in recent weeks but still faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

4. Oliver Arblaster - out

Will not play again this season after suffering an ACL injury in November's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. The midfielder has been out on the grass in recent weeks but still faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Photo: Mike Egerton

