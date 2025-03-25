Sheffield United return to action this weekend with in-form Coventry City the visitors to Bramall Lane on Friday night. The Blades could go top of the Championship with a point or three, with league leaders Leeds United not in action at home to Swansea City until Saturday.
United were managing several issues going into their previous game, a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, and Wilder revealed after that victory he hoped to have a ‘few boys’ back available for the eight-game run-in. Frank Lampard has also been without key players in recent weeks but, as will be the case across the Championship, may have benefitted from a fortnight off.
With all that in mind, and with more clarity expected later this week, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides ahead of Friday’s massive clash.