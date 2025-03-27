Sheffield United boss extends Sheffield Wednesday fan invitation as steel city unites behind invaluable cause

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has placed aside city rivalry and invited fans of rivals Wednesday to Chris Basham’s charity game later this year which will raise much-needed funds for beloved local charity Weston Park. The Blades confirmed this week that a host of former players will return to Bramall Lane in early May.

The game will see members of United’s 2016/17 promotion side take on a Sky Sports XI, with boss Wilder suggesting that there will be some Wednesday interest for Owls supporters as he targets a sell-out to nail the target set by Weston Park to purchase a MRI simulator cancer scanning machine, which would be only one of a handful in the country to boost their vital work helping cancer patients.

“First of all, I'd like to thank the board and Stephen Bettis for allowing us to put on the game,” Wilder said this morning ahead of United’s game against Coventry City tomorrow evening. “It is not a Sheffield United game; it is a South Yorkshire game, in my opinion, and there'll be players and connections from Sheffield Wednesday and all around the region.

“My wife Francesca was asked to join the [Weston Park] board, to raise money for an incredible and important piece of kit - a scanner which will change lives in South Yorkshire for a long time. It's an amazing charity. I think everyone has been touched by cancer - every family, I should imagine, has lost family members and friends through cancer.

“Every part of this event from a financial point of view goes towards Weston Park. I am proud to be associated with it and I know Francesca is as well. She's played a major part in it. It will be a great day, a magical day. It gives Bash and the boys the recognition and the send-off that they 100 per cent deserve. And if we can get close to, or nail, this target we are after in buying this kit, then it'll change lives for everybody in South Yorkshire.”

Tickets for the game, on May 4, are selling well after the game was announced earlier this week, priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. A host of ex-Blades have confirmed their attendance, including Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Dean Henderson, while their participation in the game will depend on their commitments with their current clubs.

“Bash deserves it, 100 per cent,” added Wilder. “The aim is to sell-out and I'm not putting ourselves in the same category as Liverpool and Tottenham, but I see 60,000 at Anfield and 60,000 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [for similar games]. Bash and the other boys have not had the send-off they deserve for their contributions from 16/17 right the way through.

“They have been absolutely amazing. They have all played a part and there's a load of other players who haven't really been talked about, the likes of Enda Stevens, John Fleck. I apologise if I miss anyone's name out but I'm sure they'll get recognised in the lead up to it. And most importantly, Chris and his contribution over the time.”