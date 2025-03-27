Chris Wilder makes England manager point ahead of Sheffield United's "major test" v Coventry City

Chris Wilder has outlined his respect for opposite number Frank Lampard ahead of Sheffield United’s clash with Coventry City at Bramall Lane, insisting the former Chelsea midfielder could be a future England manager. Lampard has rejuvenated the Sky Blues since taking over back in November, when they were 17th in the table and two points above the relegation zone.

They travel to Bramall Lane in fifth place and on the back of a brilliant result in their last game before the international break, beating fourth-placed Sunderland 3-0 at the CBS Arena. The Blades are in good nick themselves, of course, after beating city rivals Wednesday last time out and the Friday night clash under the Bramall Lane lights has all the ingredients for a cracker of a game.

Wilder and Lampard have done battle before on the touchline, most memorably a bearpit atmosphere at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day in 2018 when the Blades beat Lampard’s Derby County. Wilder has also faced the former England international when he was in charge of Chelsea and admitted: “I've got an enormous amount of respect for Frank. Honestly I have.

“His career is there for everyone to see but I love the fact that he loves football and that shines through. He took a tough job at Derby and got them to the play-off final, we had a couple of great games with them in that season and he had an outstanding run at it.

“He had a tough gig at Chelsea, when they couldn’t sign any players, and a tough gig at Everton, too. I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. When people talk about England managers and are critical of him, I don't get it. He could easily manage England, for me.

“People talk about the ‘Frank Lampard’s Coventry’ stuff but he’s not like that. He loves the challenging room and everything about football. I'm a big fan.”

Coventry’s resurgence under Lampard is no surprise to Wilder given the depth of options at their disposal, with an entertaining 2-2 draw between the two sides earlier in the season marred by Sky Blues striker Norman Bassette’s antics to goad Blades defender Anel Ahmedhodzic into a red card which saw the Blades play for almost an hour with 10 men.

“They always had a good group of players and, I think, arguably the best group in the division,” Wilder said, “which is being shown now. Frank has come in and done what he needed to do, and they're steaming through everyone.

“So we understand the challenge they bring. They have fabulous away support - I remember going to watch them at Blackburn about three and a half years ago and they took seven or eight thousand to a mid-table game. Their support is amazing; it’s a powerful club with a good manager and a group of talented footballers. So this is a major test.”